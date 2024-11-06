Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Great British Bake Off viewers have been left shocked after talented baker, Sumayah, was surprisingly eliminated from the show after Dessert Week.

The 19-year-old, who is the youngest contestant on this year’s version of the Channel 4 show, had been one of the standout figures in the new season, having already been crowned as star baker twice.

Dessert Week saw the six remaining contestants tackle the usual three rounds of Signature, Technical and Showstopper dishes, with Dylan impressing the judges and was named star baker, even receiving a “Hollywood handshake” from Paul Hollywood.

Sumayah though struggled and couldn’t replicate the success that she’d had earlier in the series. Speaking after the elimination was confirmed, the youngster said: “I feel like it wasn’t one specific event that let me down, it was just kind of a series of mistakes here and there.”

In her goodbye letter shared on X/Twitter, Sumayah wrote: “Well... what can I say? To all my fellow bakers who made the experience what it was, they’re my second family, we had the best laughs (and cries) together and I can’t imagine life without you all now. Bake Off has been the most wonderful experience of my life and I’m so grateful to be part of it.

“I still can’t wrap my head around it! It has truly changed my life for the better, I’ve gained a newfound sense of confidence, motivation and friends for life.”

She added: “Leaving the Tent certainly comes with a cohort of mixed emotions but I am so proud of everything I managed to achieve (a Showstopper handshake was beyond my wildest dreams!) and I left the Tent with the biggest smile on my face. Every day was so much fun and I’m so happy to have shared my love of bakery and art with you all!”

Many viewers extended their empathy and frustration to Sumayah following her departure, calling her efforts and creations on the show “phenomenal.”

One person wrote: “It’s so frustrating when the show comes down to performance of the week and not overall, but ultimately someone has to go. Sumayah should have been a finalist but didn’t land the work tonight. An amazing baker and so young, brilliant to go so far.”

Another viewer said: “Sumayah is only 19 years old. Won star baker twice and made the most extraordinary cake I have ever seen. Phenomenal. Well done Sumayah.”

A third person added: “It felt like the writing was on the wall for her tonight after so many amazing bakes since she entered the tent. How can an 18-year-old have acquired so much technical knowledge of baking and so much finesse.... incredible. Sumayah farewell, you will certainly be missed.”