Greg James was pranked by a caller on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast with Greg James show on Wednesday morning (21 February).

A Lancashire fan had written to James requesting reprisal of Cowboy Time, a short segment at 9:50am that used to play cowboy music while James and his co-host rode an imaginary horse.

The presenter generously agreed to bring it out of retirement as a special request – but a cheeky caller took advantage of the situation.

Comedian Joe Lycett featured on the programme as a guest on the show that featured a quiz and other segments including All The Latest Things in addition to “the usual morning nonsense”.

James, who took over Nick Grimshaw’s breakfast Radio 1 show in 2018, said: “Ladies and gentleman, look at the time. Lewis is in Blackburn and he says, ‘Greg, please can I have a go at Cowboy Time? I know you’ve pretty much sacked it off. But today is my last day of work before I leave for Australia.’”

The DJ said the request had “tugged at his heartstrings”.

Greg James attends Radio 1’s Big Weekend Launch Party at The Londoner Hotel on March 15, 2023 in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

James then called Lewis live on air, but appeared to experience technical difficulties.

The host could be heard saying: “Lewis. Lewis? Lewis? Oh boy. Ohhh boy. Let’s try again, there was something weird going on there.

Then, the phone rang again, with James continuing: “Oh what is that... what’s with this phone? Drunk. Lewis? What is happening with that line? There’s something weird there. Do I try one more time on a different phone, hang on? Let me plug this iPhone into the radio station.”

The DJ finally got a response from Lewis and shouted with enthusiasm, “Lewis!” who responded stoically, “I’m here”.

James stuttered as he said eagerly, “You’re here! But... but... I’ve got a question. What time is it?”

Lewis then pulled his prank, playing sex noises, which were broadcast live. James, realisinghe’d been pranked, sighed, saying: “OK. Oh no...”

Disappointed, the DJ said: “That’s a shame, that is a shame. Do we call him again? Well, that buries it, doesnt it – thats the end of Cowboy Time. It’s a fail. It’s a huge fail.

He added. referencing a classic episode of Come Dine with Me: “Thanks a lot Lewis, you ruined the party for everyone. Enjoy the money Jane, hope it makes you very happy. Sad.”

James has worked at Radio 1 since 2007, when he initially presented early breakfast on Friday and covered for other presenters. He later moved to the drivetime show, which he hosted from 2012 to 2018, admitting he “nearly quit” the show during Covid.