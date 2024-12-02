Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gregg Wallace has been forced to apologise for saying that allegations he had made inappropriate sexual remarks came from “middle-class women of a certain age” after Downing Street called his explanation “inappropriate and misogynistic”.

The MasterChef presenter left the programme last week after 13 people came forward with historic allegations about his behaviour over a 17-year period, with several high-profile figures also sharing their experiences in recent days.

The 60-year-old faced further criticism after publishing a video on Instagram in which he claimed he could “see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef”.

A spokesman for 10 Downing Street said culture secretary Lisa Nandy had held talks with BBC bosses to discuss the row and “wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances that there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints”. The spokesman called the video remarks “inappropriate and misogynistic”.

In a new video on Monday, Wallace said he wished “to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people”.

“I wasn’t in a good headspace when I posted it, I’ve been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it,” said the present, whose lawyers say it is entirely false that he has engaged in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

He added: “It’s obvious to me I need to take some time out, now, while this investigation is under way I hope you understand and I do hope you will accept this apology.”

Ex MasterChef star Aggie Mackenzie claims Gregg Wallace told 'smutty' jokes

Pressure was also mounting on the BBC, as Labour MP Rupa Huq, who sits on the crossparty culture committee, suggested broadcasts of MasterChef should be paused while the claims are investigated, to “send a strong message that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable”.

There are also two MasterChef specials currently lined-up for the BBC Christmas schedule.

Writing for The Independent, former BBC head of news Roger Mosey suggested that “managers in the BBC and in the production company Banijay must have known that there was a Wallace Problem”.

However, a BBC source said it would be wrong to state the broadcaster had not acted on complaints raised.

BBC executive Kate Phillips raised concerns in 2017 that Walace’s behaviour was “unacceptable and cannot continue” after a complaint by Celebrity MasterChef contestant Aasmah Mir, while the presenter received a further warning the following year over a complaint on the quiz show Impossible Celebrities, according to the Sunday Times.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace faces a number of accusations ( Yui Mok/PA )

Meanwhile, there were fresh claims from a former MasterChef contestant who said the allegations against Wallace were merely the “tip of the iceberg” in what was a “really quite toxic environment” on the cooking show.

“There was a systemic problem that was larger than just him, in my view. Gregg ... would occasionally crack jokes that in different ways felt inappropriate but he wasn’t the only one,” the unidentified former contestant told Sky News.

He added: “I think it’s good that these things are coming out and I’m glad that people are speaking up, it’s brilliant. But I do think it’s the tip of the iceberg. I think if you were to really unravel and look at what was going on in that culture at large you’d see a lot more, you know, abuse.”

“It certainly wasn’t everyone, but there was certainly people from all levels of the organisation,” the ex-contesant said, adding: “It was all men ... I don’t think I ever witnessed any of the women taking part in it.”

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace has been a host on MasterChef since 2005 ( BBC/PA )

Production company Banijay UK has appointed law firm Lewis Silkin to lead an investigation into Wallace‘s alleged behaviour.

Asked if MasterChef should be pulled off air, Downing Street said the decision was for the BBC and Banijay, and said it is “right” that a thorough investigation is conducted.

New episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals will air on BBC One this week as planned.

The broadcaster said MasterChef “is life-changing for the chefs that take part and the show is about more than one individual.”

In a statement, the BBC added:“We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on anything that could form part of Banijay’s ongoing investigation or otherwise influence it.”

Additional reporting by PA