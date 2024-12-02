A visibly emotional Gregg Wallace has apologised after posting a video saying complaints about his alleged inappropriate behaviour came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”.

In a new Instagram message, posted on Monday (2 December), the MasterChef presenter revealed his head was “not in a good place” and that he is “under a lot of stress”.

The presenter left the BBC programme on Thursday (28 November) after historic claims were made by 13 people.

A BBC spokesperson said “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.