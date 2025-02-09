Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gregg Wallace has shared cryptic messages about “change” and “reflection” following a MasterChef scandal that saw him accused of inappropriate behaviour.

The 60-year-old TV host was replaced by food critic and I’m a Celebrity star Grace Dent on the programme after it emerged that the presenter was facing allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

Wallace has denied the allegations against him. His legal team said in a statement: “It is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.”

The TV chef shared a post on Saturday (8 February) about wanting change, which showed a graphic of one woman offering out a hand to another, who was on her knees praying on the side of a road labelled “change”.

Wallace wrote in the caption: “We often want to change but fear it. We feel comfort in routine, even if that routine is harmful. We shouldn't be afraid of asking for help.”

The presenter shared another post over the weekend on the topic of reflection, writing: “Sunday can be a time for reflection. Perhaps make ourselves a promise for next week”.

Wallace went silent on social media in late 2024 but returned to Instagram four months later on Tuesday (4 February) by posting a video recipe for making protein pancakes.

He was met with supportive comments from fans, with one writing: “Good to have you back,” and another adding, “Back where you belong”.

open image in gallery The TV chef shared a post on Saturday about wanting change, which showed a graphic of one woman offering out a hand to another, who was on her hands praying on the side of a road labelled ‘change’ ( Instagram via @greggawallace )

Another added: “You're on fire since you came back online pal. Thanks for the recipes.”

Wallace is currently under investigation by the BBC over the allegations.

Addressing the allegations, he initially said: “I’ve been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and I think, in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds, all walks of life.

“Apparently now, I’m reading in the paper, there’s been 13 complaints in that time. I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef.”

open image in gallery ( Instagram via @greggawallace )

However, when Wallace faced backlash for the “middle class woman” comments, he issued an apology and said he “wasn’t in a good headspace” when he made the post.

“I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it,” he said.

Several woman have publicly come forward with their allegations against Wallace. Shannon Kyle, who ghostwrote Wallace’s memoir Life On A Plate, claimed Wallace touched her bottom during a television appearance and frequently rubbed her thigh whenever he changed gears in his car, that he also answered the door only wearing a towel – which he then dropped in front of her – as she entered his home to work on the book.

open image in gallery Wallace has denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour ( PA )

Director and producer Dawn Elrick said she sent a letter to the BBC in 2022 with a number of anonymous accounts from people who alleged they “have experienced sexism within the TV industry”.

This included the presenter allegedly making lewd comments and asking for personal phone numbers of female production staff, the claims said.

A statement from Wallace’s lawyers to BBC News said: “Our client has denied that he has engaged in any such behaviour, and he specifically denies any sexual misconduct with Ms Kyle.”