Gregory Itzin death: Star Trek, Friends and 24 actor dies, aged 74

Actor won acclaim for his performance as Charles Logan in hit drama ‘24’

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 09 July 2022 09:28
Comments
(Getty Images)

Star Trek, Friends and 24 actor Gregory Itzin has died, aged 74

The news was announced by Jon Cassar, who served as executive producer and director of 24.

He wrote: “My friend Greg Itzin passed away today. He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy.

“He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend.”

Itzin appeared in the series as Charles Logan, who became the villainous president in the show’s fifth season. His scenes alongside Jean Smart, who played first Lady Martha Logan, saw the series earn some of its biggest acclaim. He earned two Emmy nominations for the role.

Speaking to The Independent in 2017, Smart said: “That season was a very special experience as well, that was very fun. I have such admiration for Gregory Itzin who played President Logan. He and I had done theatre together 20 years before that so it was really fun to get back together with him again.”

Jean Smart and Gregory Itzin in ‘24’

(Fox)

Friends fans will know itzin as the father of Phoebe’s husband Mike (Paul Rudd). His chaacter, Theodore Hannigan, often appeared alongside Cristine Rose, who played his wife Bitsy.

Itzin played five different characters in numerous Star Trek series from 1993 onwards, including Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Itzin’s biggest film role was in Steven Spielberg drama Lincoln, and he also earned a Tony nomination for his role in the Broadway play The Kentucky Cycle (1993).

