Grey’s Anatomy writer ‘placed on leave while Disney reviews life story claims’

Disney has reportedly launched a review into Grey’s Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch, after doubt was cast over experiences in her personal life that were adapted into storylines for the show.

According to multiple US media reports, Finch has been placed on administrative leave while the company’s television studio branch looks into whether she fabricated or exaggerated accounts of her medical issues.

Her recovery from a rare form of bone cancer and the loss of part of her leg are some of the experiences that inspired storylines in the hit ABC medical drama.

The Independent has contacted representatives for ABC and Disney for comment.

According to a report in Ankler: “There are serious concerns within Shondaland and Disney that at least parts of Finch’s life story she shared in the writers’ room and with press were made up.”

A representative for Shondaland, the production company of Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes, said: “Only Elisabeth can speak to her personal story.”

Ellen Pompeo y Patrick Dempsey en Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Finch, who has worked on the show since 2014, has written a number of personal essays about her medical issues and experiences of sexual abuse.

“My boss, Krista Vernoff, suggested I use my point of view as a person with cancer to write a storyline where one of our beloved characters is diagnosed, too,” she wrote for Elle in 2018.

Suspicions about Finch’s accounts of her experiences were reportedly raised by her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer.

Finch’s attorney Andrew B Brettler told Variety: “Ms Finch will not disclose her private health matters. Likewise, she will not speak about her pending divorce from her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, or comment on any statements that Ms Beyer may have made to third parties about Ms Finch.”