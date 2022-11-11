Grey’s Anatomy confirms date for Ellen Pompeo exit

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grey’s Anatomy has confirmed the date for Ellen Pompeo’s departure from the series.

The actor has played the leading role of Meredith Grey for all 19 seasons of the hit ABC medical drama, which first aired in 2005.

On Thursday (10 November), it was revealed that the show will return next year with Pompeo’s Grey leaving on 23 February, 2023.

Her final episode will be titled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” and show Grey departing to move to Boston, US with her family for a new job.

In a teaser for the episode, Grey is seen walking the halls of Grey Sloan Hospital on her last day as she prepares to leave Seattle behind.

“It’s been a lot,” Meredith says, and describes her work send-off as “very thoughtful” but “ridiculous.”

“For God’s sakes Grey, will you just let us toast you?” says Owen Hunt, played by Kevin McKidd, as he offers her a glass of champagne.

Pompeo will still serve as an executive producer for the programme and its spin-off series, Station 19, and continue to do Grey’s voiceover for each episode, according to multiple reports.

The exit storyline also allows Pompeo’s character to return to the show in the future.

Pompeo opened up to ET in September about her decision to step away from Grey’s and take on a new Hulu drama

“It’s still Grey’s, she’s still there in spirit and that’s the house that Grey built, so she’s always there,” she said Pompeo.

“She just has to step away for a little bit to do a Hulu show. It’s a great company to work for and I’m really, really lucky that they’ve given me the opportunity to do both, and so I had to take it.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns on 23 February 2023 on ABC and is available to watch on Disney+ and Netflix.