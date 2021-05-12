Grimes has revealed she went to hospital after suffering a panic attack, just days after her and Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has been in a relationship with the Tesla CEO since 2018.

Musk hosted last week’s episode of SNL, with Grimes making a cameo appearance in a sketch while dressed as Nintendo character Princess Peach.

On Tuesday (11 May), Grimes posted two pictures to Instagram of herself in the Princess Peach costume embracing Miley Cyrus, who was the episode’s musical guest.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote: “Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy.

“But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd [sic] so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it.”

Reaction to Musk’s appearance on SNL was mixed, with viewers divided over the decision to feature the controversial tech billionaire as host.