James Gunn calls out divisive Chris Pratt scene in Avengers: Infinity War

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

James Gunn has shared his disagreement with a plot point featured in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Guardians of the Galaxy characters Gunn first brought to screen appeared in the Russo brothers’ Avengers films.

Frustratingly for Gunn, however, Avengers: Infinity War changed Marvel fans’ opinions on Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord.

Pratt attempted to avenge the sacrifice of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) in the 2019 blockbuster, an action that many believe is what led to Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapping his finger and wiping out half of existence.

Gunn has admitted that he did not particularly approve of the scene, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “They did some things that I wouldn’t have wanted.”

Gunn’s final Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in the UK on 3 May, directly references the fan frustration over Pratt’s character’s actions.

He says in one scene: “[Gamora’s] dad threw her off a magic cliff and she died, and then I lost my temper and nearly destroyed half the universe.”

Pratt and Saldaña return in the new film alongside Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan.

James Gunn wasn’t happy with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ scene (Getty Images)

The film will be released two days after the UK, on 5 May, in the US.

It will abandon one of the franchise’s most popular traditions. Following the release of the film soundtrack’s tracklist, it was highlighted that the third film has done away with its distinctive 1970s soundtrack, and will instead pull from a variety of musical eras and styles.