Dave Myers, star of Hairy Bikers, has recalled the emotional moment he got back on his bike after his cancer diagnosis.

In May last year, the 64-year-old announced that he was being treated for cancer. He revealed the news during an appearance on his podcast Agony Uncles, which he co-presents with fellow TV personality and chef Si King.

At the time, Myers joked that chemotherapy would leave him looking temporarily like a “baldy biker”.

In subsequent updates, Myers has told fans that he is “doing OK under the circumstances” but that he also misses his iconic beard.

In a recent interview with The Yorkshire Post, Myers opened up about the emotions he faced when he got back on his bike for the first time since the diagnosis. He and King are due to return to screens with their new TV series, The Hairy Bikers Go West.

“It’s been hard but I’m not the only one and I’m getting through it and I’m back at work,” he told the publication.

“I’ve had to learn to walk again and ride my bike again, and to get on my bike again with Kingy in the sunshine brought tears to both our eyes.”

King added that the experience has been an “emotional rollercoaster for everybody who loves and cares about Dave”.

Earlier this year, King opened up about the “distressing” moment he learned of his fellow chef’s cancer diagnosis .

King, 56, revealed that Myers immediately called him after learning of his diagnosis.

Hairy Bikers stars Si King and Dave Myers (Bolton Food and Drink Festival)

“I was driving. I had to pull over,” said King. “It’s so distressing. It’s very difficult to verbalise. There’s a sense of loss, but there’s also that sense of hope, you know, knowing my mate as I do.”

He revealed that he had stayed with Myers during the chemotherapy, which he said made Myers “very, very, very unwell”.

When Myers publicly announced his diagnosis on Agony Uncles, he told listeners that he would be taking a step back from filming and attending food festivals throughout the summer.

Dave Myers (Instagram / The Hairy Bikers)

“Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now,” he said at the time. “I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me.

“I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some I may be OK but this year’s a bit of a write off for us.”

The pair will be back on screens in a new eight-part series titled The Hairy Bikers Go West, which will see the duo travel the west shores of Britain and taste a range of culinary surprises as they go.

It is the latest in a string of TV series that they have fronted together. Their shows are a mix of cooking and travelogue.

A release date for The Hairy Bikers Go West is yet to be announced.