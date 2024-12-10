Hairy Bikers star Si King reveals his favourite memory with Dave Myers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Si King has revealed one of his all-time favourite memories with his friend Dave Myers and their many travels around the world as The Hairy Bikers.

TV chef Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, found fame alongside his friend and work partner King 20 years ago and became known for travelling the world on their motorbikes and trying out foods from different regions. The pair became known for their TV show The Hairy Bikers and their cookery books inspired by their travels.

Myers passed away in February 2024 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2022, refraining from ever revealing what form of the disease he had. His memory was honoured in June, on “Dave Day”, when thousands of bikers joined a gigantic convoy from London to Myers’ home town in Cumbria, which King hailed as “absolutely remarkable”.

The Hairy Bikers’ story of their remarkable motorcycle journey across the country last summer has been documented in a one-off special programme called The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone, which will air over Christmas. It will use archive footage, new interviews and unseen clips to celebrate Myers’ life and his double act with King.

Speaking at a Q&A after a screening of the documentary in London in November, King was asked what one of his favourite memories that he shared with Myers during their many travels around the globe.

The 58-year-old focused on their trip to Namibia in Africa, which first aired on the BBC in 2009.

“There was a great moment, actually in Messum Crater in Namibia,” said King.

“It’s just the most remarkable place. It looks like the surface of Mars. Then at night, it’s like somebody pulling a duvet over your head because it’s very dark, you’re 175 miles away, at least, from any major civilization. Then the sun sets behind a big mountain, and there’s a silhouette, and then you see the Milky Way and you see the universe that you live in.

open image in gallery The Hairy Bikers – Si King and Dave Myers – had been friends for decades ( PA Archive )

“I was lying there, and, we were listening to Bob Dylan at Budokan really, really, really quietly because we didn’t want to disturb the peace. Dave and I just looked at each other and said nothing and just had a little moment.”

open image in gallery Si King and Dave Myers in their BBC cooking programme, The Hairy Bikers Go West ( BBC/South Shore Productions/PA Wire )

King added: “You have a little bit of a giggle about it now because it was so remarkable. I mean, there’s so many moments. There’s so many moments, you know?”

The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone will air on 23 December at 9pm on BBC Two.