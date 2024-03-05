For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hairy Bikers fans paid tribute to Dave Myers after the first episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West aired since his death last week aged 66.

Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, found fame alongside his best friend and work partner Si King as the pair became known for travelling the world on their motorbikes and trying out foods from different regions on their TV show, The Hairy Bikers.

King announced on Tuesday (29 February) that Myers had died aged 66 after revealing he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer two years ago.

Introducing the first episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West since Myers’s death, a BBC Two channel controller paid tribute to the TV star in a voiceover, saying he was “gone but not forgotten”.

In the episode, which was recorded last year, the bikers meet Maggie, a Nigerian chef based in the Welsh village of Penygroes. They also meet Steff, whose love of travel inspired him to open his own speciality coffee shop 10 years ago.

They make visits to farmers Matt and Jenny, who grow food by replicating the ecosystems found in the wild, and a bakery that produces Kurdish pasties.

Myers decided to keep what type of cancer he had a secret (Getty Images)

Fans were left emotional after watching the episode, which included a scene with Myers leaving the episode to go for a cancer treatment appointment while King told cameras he “missed” his best mate while he was at the hospital.

“Hard watch this, especially Si being on his own wishing Dave was there,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter, as another added: “@HairyBikers very hard to see the TV, something in my eye. Ride In Peace lovely Dave.”

“Watching @HairyBikers Go West….in tears. Can’t believe the genius Dave Myers is no longer with us,” commented another viewer.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

One added that it was “poignant and heartbreaking” to watch to hear Myers talking about his illness posthumously. “Bittersweet watching @HairyBikers tonight. So amazing they got to do it but now knowing it was the last trip is heartbreaking #davemyers RIP.”

At the end of the episode, an on-screen message read: “In loving memory of our friend Dave Myers 1957-2024.”

The BBC chef first publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer on the podcast he co-hosts alongside presenting partner King, titled Agony Uncles, in May 2022.

He told listeners he would be taking a step back from filming and attending food festivals throughout the summer, stating: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now. I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me.”

Si King and Dave Myers in ‘Hairy Bikers: Go West’ (BBC)

Myers later revealed that he lost his beard – and his iconic handlebar moustache – due to the side effects of chemotherapy.

”I just miss having my beard – the feeling of it, because your skin’s different and all peachy,” ” Myers said during an episode of his podcast Agony Uncles. “No, I want my beard back. I’m alright with my hair – I think the bald head and beard’s the way to go for a biker.”

Myers returned to filming in Spring 2023 to make The Hairy Bikers Go West, which began airing last month. The new series follows the pair as they travel down the west coast of the UK on a nostalgic and emotional journey.

After his cancer diagnosis, Myers said he did not want to specify the type of cancer he had because he thought the public might start drawing conclusions about his health.

Myers told The Guardian in 2022 that he decided not to disclose what type of cancer he had “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor... And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”

After Myers’s death, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said the “public loved him” in a tribute.

“Everyone at the BBC is incredibly sad to hear this news. Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions,” Moore said.

“The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend. More than that he was simply a lovely man. Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends.”

King’s statement announcing Myers’s death read: “Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”