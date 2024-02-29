Dave Myers - updates: Si King leads tributes as Hairy Bikers stars dies aged 66

✕ Close Hairy Bikers' Dave Myers beams 'it's good to be alive' in final series before death

TV chef Dave Myers, best known as one half of the Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66, according to a statement from his co-star Si King on social media.

He found fame alongside King, his friend of 30 years, as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo.

Myers, born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, first announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022, but did not specify what type.

The statement from King said: “Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”