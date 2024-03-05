Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers left behind impressive fortune after death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers left behind an impressive fortune after his death, aged 66.

The BBC TV personality, whose many shows alongside Si King merged the duo’s love of cookery and motorcycles, was diagnosed with cancer in May 2022, and last week, King announced news of Myers’s death.

Tributes poured in for Myers after King told Hairy Biker fans: “I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28 February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”

In the wake of Myers’ death, fans are recalling moving interactions between the co-stars, as well as details regarding how Myers wanted people to reflect on his life after he died.

Now, figures unearthed on Companies House reveal the impressive extent of Myers’ success, which ranged from many TV projects to cookbooks and podcasts.

As of January 2024, Myer’s production company Sharpletter, which he co-owned with his wife Liliana Orzac, was worth £1.4m, while Hairy Bikers Television, which he co-owned with King, had assets worth £114,715

Myers and King’s lucrative partnership commenced in 2004 when, after first meeting in 1996 while Myers was working in the prosthetics department on TV drama The Gambling Man, they debuted as the Hairy Bikers on The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook.

The TV chef is survived by Liliana, whom he met in 2011 after filming a Hairy Bikers series in 2011, and her two children, Izabelle and Sergiu.

Speaking about Myers’ death on Thursday (29 february), King told his followers: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

The late Dave Myers with his Hairy Bikers co-star Si King (BBC)

Myers will appear posthumously on the next episode of Hairy Bikers: Go West, which will air on BBC Two on Tuesday (5 March).