Dave Myers - updates: Si King leads tributes as Hairy Bikers co-star dies aged 66
Stars from across worlds of cooking and entertainment have remembered Myers as ‘one of the good guys’
TV chef Dave Myers, one half of the Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66, according to a statement shared this morning by his co-star and close friend Si King.
He found fame alongside King, his best friend and work partner of 30 years, as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo. Together, they have toured the UK – and the world – in search of new recipes, and adventures.
Myers, born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, first announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022, but did not specify what type.
In a tribute, King said: “I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.”
“I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”
Stars from across the worlds of TV and food have also paid tribute to Myers, with Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood sharing he was “gutted” by the news, while Myers’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Karen Hauer called him “brilliantly inspiring and kind”.
This Morning Live presenters Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones fought back tears as they announced the news, calling Myers “a gorgeous human being”.
Dave Myers’s health history
Throughout his cancer treatment, Myers continued to share candid details about his health in several episodes of their series, but decided he would never publicly reveal what type of cancer he was diagnosed with, because he worried the public might start drawing conclusions about his health.
He told The Guardian in 2022 that he had never announced which type “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor... And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”
Read more:
Dave Myers’s health history after Hairy Bikers star dies from cancer
TV presenter decided to never disclose what type of cancer he had been diagnosed with
Si King’s full emotional tribute
Dave Myer’s best friend and cooking co-star shared a touching tribute.
The statement from King said: ” I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.
“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.
“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.
“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.
“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.
The statement continued: “I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times.
“It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.
“I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.
“May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss.
“I am sure I will see you all soon.”
Hairy Bikers Dave Myers dies aged 66 after cancer battle
Paul Hollywood is ‘gutted’ to hear of his friend’s death
TV chef Paul Hollywood said he was “gutted” to hear Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers had died aged 66.
Commenting on the announcement post shared by Myers’ co-star Si King on Instagram, the Great British Bake Off judge said: “Gutted Si, this is terrible news! Love to all mate xx.”
Dave Myers laughs with Hairy Bikers co-star Si King in last episode before death aged 66
The Hairy Bikers’ publishers Orion Books remembers Dave Myers as ‘brilliantly inspiring and kind’
A statement said: “We are devastated to hear of Dave Myers’ passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
“We are immensely proud to have published the Hairy Bikers for over 14 years and will truly miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel.
“There was never a dull moment working with Dave, and all who were lucky enough to do so will attest to what a brilliantly inspiring and kind and hardworking man he was.
“This is a huge loss, and all our love goes out to Si, Lil and Dave’s wider family at this time.”
The reason Hairy Biker Dave Myers never revealed what cancer he had
Myers said he did not want to specify the type of cancer he had because he felt as though the public might start drawing conclusions about his health.
Myers told The Guardian in 2022 that he decided not to disclose what type of cancer he had “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor... And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”
Read more below:
The reason Dave Myers never revealed what cancer he had
Late Hairy Bikers star chose not to specify type of cancer he had when he announced diagnosis in 2022
Carol Vorderman calls Myers a ‘kind man'
“I only met Dave once & he was so full of love for the world. Rest In Peace Kind Man,” wrote Vorderman.
She praised King’s “beautiful post” about his best friend Myers.
Russell Grant remembers Myers as ‘gentle and kind’
Media personality Rusell Grant has remembered Myers as “gentle and kind”.
“I worked with the Hairy Bikers on a BBC Christmas special, they were so welcoming and a joy to film with. At only 66 Dave Myers has left us,” wrote Grant on X/Twitter.
“He was gentle and kind: I followed his Strictly appearances as a friend. Sending love to Si who must be devastated and those close to him.”
A muddy tribute to Myers
Ricky Minns, 49, has created a muddy portrait of Myers and his on-screen partner Si King after hearing the news of Myers’s death.
Minns, who creates art using mud, wiped away muck from his van to draw their faces.
Sharing a picture of his creation to X/Twitter, Minns wrote: “Such sad news. Did this as soon as I heard. Was quite a quick one as raining and cold but I had to do it.”
“To one of the wonderful @HairyBikers from one of the Hairy Artists.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies