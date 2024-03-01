✕ Close Hairy Bikers Dave Myers dies aged 66 after cancer battle

TV chef Dave Myers, one half of the Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66, according to a statement shared this morning by his co-star and close friend Si King.

He found fame alongside King, his best friend and work partner of 30 years, as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo. Together, they have toured the UK – and the world – in search of new recipes, and adventures.

Myers, born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, first announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022, but did not specify what type.

In a tribute, King said: “I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.”

“I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Stars from across the worlds of TV and food have also paid tribute to Myers, with Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood sharing he was “gutted” by the news, while Myers’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Karen Hauer called him “brilliantly inspiring and kind”.

This Morning Live presenters Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones fought back tears as they announced the news, calling Myers “a gorgeous human being”.