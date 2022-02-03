Halle Berry jokes that Ellen DeGeneres could have ‘saved’ her from ‘three marriages’

Halle Berry has jokingly scolded Ellen DeGeneres for not introducing her to her boyfriend, the musician Van Hunt, sooner.

The Moonfall star has been dating the singer since 2020, but the pair only recently realised they were both guests on the first ever season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a few months apart, in 2004.

In a new interview with DeGeneres, Berry said: “We’ve talked about this, he and I, actually, a few days ago, when I knew I was coming here.

“I said, ‘I was on her first season,’ and he goes, ‘So was I!’ I go, ‘You mean you could’ve found me 20 years ago and saved me all this misery?’”

She added: “How come you didn’t arrange that Ellen? You could’ve saved me three marriages.”

Berry was married to baseballer David Justice from 1993 to 1997, singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005 and actor Oliver Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

Last month, Berry admitted that she and Hunt shared a fake marriage picture to Instagram after consuming “copious amounts of drinks”.

The actor had shared a picture to Instagram in which she and Hunt could be seen kissing at an altar in a chapel.

“Well … IT’S OFFICIAL!” Berry captioned the post, leading many fans to believe that the pair were engaged.

However, after receiving well wishes from celebrities including Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer, Hunt admitted that the whole thing had been a prank as part of “our very own January Fool’s Day”.