Hamza Yassin: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant and what is he famous for?
Wildlife presenter is going from ‘Countryfile’ to the cha-cha-cha
Fifteen famous faces are dusting off their dancing shoes, as Strictly Come Dancing makes its much-anticipated return.
A new batch of celebrities will attempt to dazzle the judging panel with their moves for the show’s landmark 20th series.
Among this year’s intake are actor Kym Marsh, former X Factor star Fleur East and half of Bros, Matt Goss.
You can check out the full line-up here.
The 13th person announced to be taking part in this season was Hamza Yassin – but who is he, and what has he said about joining the cast of Strictly 2022?
Most will know Yassin best from his work on Countryfile as a guest presenter and cameraman.
As well as this, he can be seen on the BBC programme Animal Park, and has presented other programmes about Scottish wildlife.
Younger viewers will recognise him from the CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk. He will also appear in the forthcoming series Ranger Hamza’s Eco Quest.
Speaking about how he hopes Strictly will improve his fitness, he said: “My biggest challenge will be my weight and my fitness, I’m a big dude and I think I’m strong but imagine me like a rhino where I can have a short burst of energy and then I’m knackered afterwards.
“So I don’t want to be a rhino, I want to be a dolphin that’s constantly moving through water that can go for hours and hours. I want to be the fittest that I’ve ever been in my life. I’m an ex rugby player. What we do in rugby is completely different to what you do on the dance floor, but I reckon a lot of it will transfer.”
Strictly Come Dancing’s live shows will air on Saturday nights on BBC One.
