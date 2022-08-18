Kym Marsh: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant and what is she famous for?
Everything you need to know about the singer and former ‘Coronation Street’ star
It’s time to get glitterball glam because Strictly Come Dancing season is upon us once again.
A mark of late summer and the welcoming of long, cosy evenings, the BBC celebrity dance competition is back for its 20th season with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman returning as co-hosts.
As well as a wealth of professional dancers, 15 famous faces have signed up to show off their footwork in this year’s run. (You can check out the full line-up here.)
One of the most anticipated members of the 2022 cast is Kym Marsh, who was the second person announced as part of the show on 4 August.
But who is Kym Marsh, and what has she said about joining Strictly 2022?
Marsh first entered the public eye as a contestant on Popstars in 2001. She was one of five winners, and formed the short-lived pop group Hear’Say. The group achieved two number one singles with “Pure and Simple” and “The Way to Your Love”, before Marsh left to pursue a solo career.
After releasing a solo album, Marsh then found success as an actor, playing popular character Michelle Connor in Coronation Street from 2006 to 2019. Since October 2020, Marsh has co-hosted the BBC One lifestyle programme Morning Live with presenter Gethin Jones.
When her involvement in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing was revealed, Marsh admitted that it had been a long time coming.
“I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have!” she said in a statement.
“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”
Strictly Come Dancing will return this September.
