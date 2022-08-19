Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fifteen famous faces are dusting off their dancing shoes, as Strictly Come Dancing makes its much-anticipated return.

A new batch of celebrities will attempt to dazzle the judging panel with their moves for the show’s landmark 20th series.

Among this year’s intake are actor Kym Marsh, former X Factor star Fleur East and half of Bros, Matt Goss.

You can check out the full line-up here.

The 13th person announced to be taking part in this season was Hamza Yassin – but who is he, and what has he said about joining the cast of Strictly 2022?

Most will know Yassin best from his work on Countryfile as a guest presenter and cameraman.

As well as this, he can be seen on the BBC programme Animal Park, and has presented other programmes about Scottish wildlife.

Younger viewers will recognise him from the CBeebies live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk. He will also appear in the forthcoming series Ranger Hamza’s Eco Quest.

Hamza Yassin (BBC)

“I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022,” Yassin said in a statement.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.”

Yassin admitted that he has much to learn in the footwork department. He continued: “My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970’s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ‘til you make it!”

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One from September.