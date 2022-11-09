Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Hamza Yassin has given some insight into his next performance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC cameraman and wildlife reporter is partnered with Jowita Przystal on the current season of the dance competition.

So far, the pair have been among some of the most consistent high scorers on the leaderboard. Last week, they scored 38 out of a possible 40 for their cha cha cha to “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” by the Four Tops. Judge Shirley Ballas called it “one of the best I’ve ever seen”.

On Tuesday’s (8 November) edition of Strictly companion show It Takes Two, Yassin gave viewers a hint of what to expect from his upcoming performance.

Saturday (12 November) will see Yassin and Przystal take on a couple’s choice dance to “Jerusalema (Remix)” by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode.

Speaking to It Takes Two host Rylan Clark, Yassin said that the routine would honour his birth country, Sudan.

“It's amazing. A song like this would normally never be on Strictly, and to have the pleasure of bringing my African side – a continent that we're all from, we all originate from Africa – and to include a little bit of natural history, wildlife.”

He added: “It's kind of celebrating Africa and where I'm from, all the beauty that you get.”

The Countryfile star also claimed that they have something “special prepared” for the audience to enjoy.

Yassin and Pryzstal’s partnership first gained high praise in week four, when they scored 39 for their salsa to “Ecuador” by Sash! feat. Rodriquez.

Elsewhere, fellow Strictly contestant Tony Adams addressed rumours of a row with his partner Katya Jones on Wednesday’s (9 November) edition of Good Morning Britain.