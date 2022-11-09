Jump to content

‘She’s a little bit over-critical’: Tony Adams speaks out about Strictly ‘row’ with Katya Jones

‘I just want to have a good time as well,’ Adams said of his ‘Strictly’ dancefloor experience

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 09 November 2022 10:36
Ellie Simmonds performs on Strictly Come Dancing

Tony Adams has addressed rumours of a rift with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

The former England football team manager is currently competing for the glitterball in the BBC dancing contest.

Towards the end of last Saturday’s (5 November) episode, Adams and Jones were seen to be having a serious discussion as hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were giving their final remarks.

Earlier in the programme, they’d scored 21 points out of a possible 40 for their salsa to “I Know You Want Me” by Pitbull.

The judges had picked up several technical mistakes that Adams had made during the dance, which Jones assured them he hadn’t been making during their training throughout the week.

After seeing the pair having a heated conversation, some viewers became convinced that they’d been involved in a row.

On Wednesday’s (9 November) edition of Good Morning Britain, they made light of the rumours surrounding their working partnership.

“We constantly argue, don’t we?” Adams said.

In response, Jones quipped: “We just don’t like each other at all, we don’t get on!”

Answering more sincerely, Adams then explained that their relationship is occasionally strained when she pushes him harder than he expects.

He said: “We’ve had two months together now. She’s been training me and the routines she’s putting on are incredible. And sometimes when I miss a step, sometimes she’s a little bit over-critical and I just want to have a good time as well.

“So I think it’s a balance between maybe letting me make a mistake and enjoying myself a little bit at times… I’m not an expert in this field.”

Katya Jones and Tony Adams

(ITV)

This isn’t the first time that Adams has hinted towards Jones being a stern partner to work with. During an appearance on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two in October, he revealed that Jones had given him a “telling-off” ahead of their performance to ensure he gave it his all.

“The last time I’ve been told off like that was by George Graham and I left the dressing room. I said, ‘That’s not for me anymore, I’m going.’ Katya’s more attractive than George Graham, maybe that’s why I put up with it,” he told host Rylan Clark.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6.55pm. You can find a rundown of all this year’s contestants here.

