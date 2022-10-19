Strictly Come Dancing’s Tony Adams said he was ‘told off’ by partner Katya Jones

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing’s Tony Adams has said he had a tense talk with professional partner Katya Jones before last week’s show.

During Saturday (15 October) night’s show, the dancing duo received their best scores so far from judges for their American Smooth.

However, appearing on It Takes Two on Tuesday (18 October), Adams admitted he had been “full of fear” after dress rehearsals.

“I was full of fear beforehand and I had a team talk,” he told host Rylan Clark.

“[Jones] came into my dressing room after our dress rehearsal and told me a few home truths about me holding back.

“I think she admits maybe it could have gone either way. I could have thrown my toys out of the pram and gone home,” he continued.

“But I fought back the fear and just, kind of, went for it.”

Adams and Jones received a total score of 26 from the judges on Saturday night after they performed to “With A Little Help from My Friends” by The Beatles, marking their highest score so far in the competition.

On their talk, Jones added: “What you said is right, I took a risk. It could have fallen apart or it could have given him that extra fire in his belly.

“I took a risk because I thought that’s what he needs right now. It definitely did pay off.”

The pair danced the American Smooth on Saturday night’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing' (BBC/Guy Levy)

Adams added that his tense talk with Jones reminded him of his days as a footballer under Arsenal boss, George Graham.

He said: “The last time I’ve been told off like that was by George Graham and I left the dressing room. I said, ‘That’s not for me anymore, I’m going.’ Katya’s more attractive than George Graham, maybe that’s why I put up with it.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 22 October at 6.40pm on BBC One.