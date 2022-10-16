Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Strictly leaderboard: Who reached the top and who sunk to the bottom in week 4?

The celebrities were so good this week that judge Craig Revel Horwood wondered if they’d taken ‘dancing pills’

Ellie Harrison
Sunday 16 October 2022 13:27
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 trailer

Strictly Come Dancing is back each week, with a new roster of contestants in the running to win the Glitter Ball trophy.

Saturday night’s show (15 October), saw comedian Jayde Adams move viewers to tears with her American Smooth in tribute to her late sister.

But who topped the leaderboard?

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal wowed judges (and an ecstatic audience) with incredible lifts in their Salsa. The couple topped the leaderboard with a score of 39 – the highest points anyone in the 2022 series has achieved so far.

Down at the bottom were Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova, who scored 20 points for their Samba.

Recommended

The new leaderboard will now be combined with the public votes, with the bottom two couples facing the dreaded dance-off and the third couple leaving the competition.

Ahead of Sunday’s results show (16 October), this is how the Strictly leaderboard stands…

The cast of ‘Strictly 2022'

(BBC/Guy Levy)

Week four leaderboard

1. Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (9+10+10+10) = 39

2. Fleur East and Vito Coppola (9+10+9+10) = 38

3. Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (8+9+10+10) = 37

4. Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (8+9+9+9) = 35

5. Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (7+8+8+9) = 32

6. James Bye and Amy Dowden (8+8+8+8) = 32

7. Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer (7+8+8+8) = 31

8. Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe (7+8+7+8) = 30

9. Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin (7+8+7+8) = 30

10. Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (6+8+7+8) = 29

11. Tony Adams and Katya Jones (5+7+7+7) = 26

12. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (4+7+5+7) = 23

Recommended

13. Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova (3+6+5+6) = 20

Strictly Come Dancing continues weekly on BBC One.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in