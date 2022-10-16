Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing is back each week, with a new roster of contestants in the running to win the Glitter Ball trophy.

Saturday night’s show (15 October), saw comedian Jayde Adams move viewers to tears with her American Smooth in tribute to her late sister.

But who topped the leaderboard?

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal wowed judges (and an ecstatic audience) with incredible lifts in their Salsa. The couple topped the leaderboard with a score of 39 – the highest points anyone in the 2022 series has achieved so far.

Down at the bottom were Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova, who scored 20 points for their Samba.

The new leaderboard will now be combined with the public votes, with the bottom two couples facing the dreaded dance-off and the third couple leaving the competition.

Ahead of Sunday’s results show (16 October), this is how the Strictly leaderboard stands…

The cast of ‘Strictly 2022' (BBC/Guy Levy)

Week four leaderboard

1. Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (9+10+10+10) = 39

2. Fleur East and Vito Coppola (9+10+9+10) = 38

3. Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (8+9+10+10) = 37

4. Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (8+9+9+9) = 35

5. Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (7+8+8+9) = 32

6. James Bye and Amy Dowden (8+8+8+8) = 32

7. Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer (7+8+8+8) = 31

8. Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe (7+8+7+8) = 30

9. Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin (7+8+7+8) = 30

10. Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (6+8+7+8) = 29

11. Tony Adams and Katya Jones (5+7+7+7) = 26

12. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (4+7+5+7) = 23

13. Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova (3+6+5+6) = 20

Strictly Come Dancing continues weekly on BBC One.