Actor and comedian Jayde Adams has shared the last-ever photo taken of her and her sister, after she performed a tribute dance on the most recent episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

On Saturday (15 October), Adams performed an American smooth dance to “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler, which she dedicated to her older sister.

Adam’s sister Jenna died 11 years ago following a seizure that was caused by an undiagnosed brain tumour.

“Last picture we ever had together,” Adams, 37, captioned the image of herself looking at her sister.

“Her love for me was so strong, I’ll never ever feel unloved in my life. I will grieve my loss for her for the rest of my life, it is the most important thing that has ever happened and I am beyond grateful to be able to channel my grief through creativity, thank you @bbcstrictly @karenhauer.”

She continued: “This is Jenna Adams everyone, she will never be forgotten. And yes she would be so proud of me, astounded @claudiawinkle said her name and very jealous I’m on Strictly, we loved this show together.”

Celebrity friends were quick to comment in support of Adams, with Claudia Winkleman commenting with three red love heart emoji, while Giovanna Fletcher said: “Jenna would be so proud!!!!! Xxxxx”

Clara Amfo said “gorgeous”, while Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw said: “It was a stunning dance. A beautiful tribute to your sister.”

Speaking of the reason why she chose to perform to the Bette Midler classic on Saturday, Adams said during the show: “‘Wind Beneath My Wings’ was made famous by Bette Midler who was mine and my sister, Jenna’s, favourite musician when we were growing up.

“We used to have CDs of Bette all over the house and we’d make up dances to Bette in our parents’ living room. One of Bette’s songs, ‘Wind Beneath My Wings’, the lyrics to that song really resonate. She was two years older than me and she died 11 years ago.”

She added: “I didn’t just lose a sister, I lost a best friend, I lost my dance partner. Her telling me to make everyone laugh was my calling.”