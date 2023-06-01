Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hannah Waddingham has admitted that she’s still in the dark over the future of Ted Lasso.

Apple TV+’s sports comedy series, about American coach Ted (Jason Sudeikis) who takes over a struggling English football team, aired its season three finale on Wednesday (31 May).

The show was originally created with a three-season arc in mind, leaving fans to initially believe this was the last ever episode. However, there has been no word as to whether the season three finale will be the show’s final episode.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” Sudeikis said, adding that more episodes or spin-offs based on other characters could be on their way in the future.

In a new interview shared after the finale aired, Waddingham said that she too doesn’t know what the future holds for Ted Lasso either.

The Eurovision host said that she and co-star Brett Goldstein felt like they were “already in mourning while we were shooting” the final episode, adding that the cast had got together to watch the finale this week.

“There was lots of like, snotty, heavy breathing,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I genuinely don’t know [if this is the end].

“That’s what’s kind of unnerving about it, because I’m not ready to say goodbye to Rebecca, or any of them. But also, I’m quite glad that I don’t know, because I think it would have made all of us have play this season, and certainly the season finale, differently. I think we had to take it in earnest and honour it.

Waddingham and Sudeikis in ‘Ted Lasso’ season three (Apple TV+)

Asked if she would return for any potential spin-off series, Waddingham, 48, said: “All of us would be fools to not entertain it.

“I don’t think any of us are ready to say goodbye to that world, because it’s been such a happy world for all of us, on and off screen. But I think there’s a danger in even thinking about that now, just in case it doesn’t happen.”

Speaking about the show’s potential end, Sudeikis said that “the fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being season three – it’s flattering”.

“Maybe once all episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

On the possibility of a spin-off, he said: “Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks… to get to watch the further telling of these stories… The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV+.