Harry Judd has said he had to become “less selfish” after becoming a father, while confessing that he can still relate to his “inner child”.

The British musician, 37, rose to fame as the drummer in pop band McFly in the early Noughties. In 2011, he won the BBC’s celebrity dance contest Strictly Come Dancing.

In an interview with the Press Association, Judd discussed parenting his three children with his wife, Izzy: Lola, seven, Kit, five, and Lockie, who turns two in October.

“I lived a pretty rock and roll lifestyle, so I think I was totally ready [to be a father],” he said.

Judd, who has appeared in TV shows including Hollyoaks and Doctor Who, added that he is “still very competitive and quite sensitive,” so he can still relate to his “inner child”.

“There are moments where I always want to be right and I have to try and contain that,” he said, explaining that he worries that Izzy, a classically trained musician and former Escala violinist, takes on too much.

“She has three kids. She’s got a man baby for a husband. She’s kind and she’s so caring,” he said.

“The main thing for me was to become less selfish [after becoming a father]. I think that’s one of the hardest things. You’re no longer number one. You just can’t do the things you want to do.”

Harry Judd with his wife, Izzy (Getty Images)

Last year, Judd revealed his children were starting to show an interest in music and thought McFly were “pretty cool”.

“My wife is a musician as well,” he told PA. “She’s a classically trained violinist so I am very grateful for her, because it more comes from her.

“[She] plays her violin to Lockie most days as she did for Lola and Kit. I think Lockie is her best audience member of the three. He was crying and stopped and smiled as soon as she started playing.”

Judd’s McFly bandmates, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, are also fathers.

Fletcher is married to his former schoolmate and longtime wedding Giovanna Falcone, with whom he has three children, while Jones has a son with his wife, model Georgia Horsley.

In February, bassist Dougie Poynter was rumoured to be dating Yasmeen Scott, part of the cast of Netflix’s hit series The Sandman, but neither party has confirmed this.