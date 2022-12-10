Graham Norton takes jab at Charles and Camilla over Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Graham Norton kicked off his eponymous talk show Friday (9 December) night with a joke at the royal family’s expense.

The British royalty have been in the headlines this week thanks to the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their journey on Netflix.

“An especially big welcome to any new viewers who are watching us after cancelling their Netflix subscription,” Norton told his BBC audience before cutting to a photo of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort on a sofa.

“That’s ruined their Netflix and chill night,” the host added.

In the series, the couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews alongside “family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.

Among the revelations in the series was Harry suggesting that the royal family allegedly referred to his wife’s treatment in the press as a “rite of passage”.

‘The Graham Norton Show’ (BBC)

“Some of the members of the family were like, ‘But my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’” Harry said in the series.

“I said, ‘The difference here is the race element.’”

No members of the royal family have yet commented on the series.

In her review of Harry & Meghan, The Independent’s Arts Editor Jessie Thompson wrote: “There are no major revelations here, nothing so incendiary that it will cancel King Charles’s coronation next year; in fact, certain quotes are becoming a bit pat.”

Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now.