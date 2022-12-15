Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Clunes made a subtle dig at Netflix’s Harry and Meghan documentary while appearing on Lorraine.

The actor appeared on the series on Thursday (15 December), and was interviewed by host Lorraine Kelly about the final episode of Doc Martin.

Clunes, who will make his swansong as the grumpy medic on Christmas Day, also shared his experience of travelling around the south pacific for series Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific.

The actor said that, while on his travels, there was no phone signal save for intermittent 3G that would let him receive messages every so often.

While filing the show in September, Clunes was shocked to discover via a message from his son that the Queen had died.

He then explained that the leader of tribes from the surrounding islands, who knew of his presence, travelled to him in order to send their condolences.

“Now that’s respect,” the actor said, referring to the Queen’s status, adding: “So there’s a story to counter the other ones.”

Clunes was referencing the fact that, in the segment before his interview, the second part of Netflix’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary had been discussed.

In the episodes, several shock revelations about the royal family were shared by the couple, including Harry’s claim that William “screamed” at him during an emergency meeting called by the Queen.

Follow live updates from the documentary here.

The final ever episode of Doc Martin will air on Christmas day (25 December) on ITV1.