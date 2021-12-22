Hawkeye viewers question fate of popular Marvel character following episode 6

The episode cut away at a crucial moment

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 22 December 2021 11:53
Comments
Marvel Studios drops first ‘Hawkeye’ trailer

Hawkeye viewers are wondering about the fate of a key Marvel character following the final episode.

The latest Disney Plus series followed Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton as he passes the mantle over to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Over the past six episodes, several recognisable faces returned – some predicted, others unexpected.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The biggest surprise – and one that Marvel fans had been hoping for – was officially confirmed at the end of the penultimate episode.

Recommended

Viewers were overjoyed to learn that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, the same character from Netflix’s cancelled Daredevil series, had joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

D’Onofrio officially joined the show in the finale – however, in his final scene, he’s shown getting shot in the face by Maya/Echo (Alaqua Cox).

This left many viewers confused as to why they brought Kingpin back into the fold only to kill him off.

‘Hawkeye’ immortalised famous Kingpin moment from Marvel comics

(Marvel Studios)

However, others have pointed out that Kingpin is wearing the same clothes he wears in the comic book series and, in the comics, he gets shot in the face – but is blinded and evades death,

This scene in the Hawkeye finale directly sets up a future standalone series focused on Cox’s character, which D’Onofrio is expected to be in.

Recommended

Meanwhile the episode also led to accusations of “erasure” after finally revealing who owned the mysterious avengers HQ Rolex watch.

Hawkeye is available to stream on Disney Plus

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in