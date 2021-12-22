For weeks now, Hawkeye viewers have been wondering who the mysterious Rolex belongs to.

In Marvel’s Disney Plus series, the item is discovered in the wreckage of Avengers HQ after Thanos (Josh Brolin) blew it up.

It’s revealed that a group known as the Tracksuit Mafia were hired to specifically retrieve the watch at an auction it was due to be sold at.

Hawkeye aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) says in the episode that it belonged to someone he used to work for who has now retired. He’s worried that, should the Tracksuit Mafia identify its owner, this person will be in danger.

One scene, featured in episode four, led viewers to theorise that Hawkeye’s former colleague is his wife, Laura (Linda Cardellini): while on the phone, she switches from English to fluent German when asking Clint about the Rolex.

Fans believed this moment was hinting that Laura has previous experience in the world of espionage, with many convinced she is a retired SHIELD agent who is now suddenly in danger.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Well, in the Hawkeye finale, the watch is indeed revealed to be Laura’s. The show also goes one further with the reveal – sat down for Christmas dinner, she flips the watch over to look at an embossed engraving of a mockingbird on the back.

In the Marvel comics, Mockingbird is a highly-trained agent of SHIELD that fought as part of several Avengers teams.

The character was played by Adrianne Palicki in ABC series Agents of SHIELD. While some are thinking that Palicki’s character, who is named Bobbi Morse, inherited the moniker after Laura handed the baton over to her, many are concerned that the series’ version of the character doesn’t exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

However, it’s being suggested that the Mockingbird reveal is an example of the MCU attempting to erase Agents of SHIELD from the canon, which prompted one viewer to predict: “People aren’t gonna like this one.”

Fans have been reacting to the plot twist on social media.

