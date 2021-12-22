The one question on people’s lips ahead of the Hawkeye finale surrounded whether Spider-Man would appear.

Considering the Disney Plus TV show’s penultimate episode was released on the same day as new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel fans wondered if the timing had been planned and an appearance from Tom Holland’s web-slinger was being teed up.

The main reason fans felt this could happen was because both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are set in New York City. Also, last week’s episode, courtesy of Yelena (Florence Pugh), subtly revealed that the series was set after the events of No Way Home.

On Monday (20 December), Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, was directly asked whether Spider-Man would appear in the final during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Steinfeld’s hesitant reaction inadvertently led people into thinking she was keeping the cameo secret – although WandaVision viewers, who had expected a Doctor Strange cameo in that show’s finale, warned fans not to get too excited.

So, did Holland film a secret cameo appearance for Hawkeye?

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Sadly, the answer is no – but the episode did see the official return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Daredevil villain Kingpin.

This will leave a lot of fans sorely disappointed considering many claimed they were staying up to wait for the episode just to see if Spider-Man did show up.

A festive Jeremy Renner in ‘Hawkeye' (Disney Plus)

Fans have, though, been treated to a form of cameos from Avengers characters Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor and Ant-Man.

In a mid-credits scene, we are shown a full performance of a song from the Steve Rogers musical that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is shown to be viewing at the beginning of the series.

However, after seeing Black Widow, it’s revealed that he has post-traumatic stress disorder following her death in Avengers: Endgame.

Hawkeye is available to stream on Disney Plus, while Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas now