Hawkeye set for November premiere on Disney Plus

Marvel’s Hawkeye series has a confirmed start date.

The show, set to star Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh, will premiere on Disney Plus like Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It will be available to stream from 24 November.

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner reprises the role he last played in Avengers: Endgame.

Hailee Steinfeld will also star in the show as Kate Bishop, an archer, who in the comics later takes up the Hawkeye mantle. She is joined by Florence Pugh, continuing in the role of Yelena Belova from the recently released Black Widow film, Vera Farmiga, and Brian d’Arcy James.

The plot of the show is expected to show Renner as Hawkeye train up Bishop to take over from him while Belova hunts him down for his role in the original Black Widow’s death.

(Marvel/Walt Disney)

Hawkeye is being overseen by Jonathan Igla, who has previously written for Mad Men and Bridgerton.

It will be the fourth MCU series to stream on Disney Plus.

A spin off of Hawkeye is already rumoured to be in the works and will focus on Alaqua Cox’s character, Echo.