Hawkeye viewers think they know who the Avengers HQ Rolex watch belongs to

‘That makes so much sense!’ one fan wrote

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 15 December 2021 11:13
Comments
Hawkeye viewers are convinced they know who the mysterious Rolex belongs to.

In the fourth episode of Marvel’s latest Disney Plus series, more attention is paid to the item that was found in the wreckage of Avengers HQ after Thanos blew it up.

It’s revealed in Hawkeye that a group known as the Tracksuit Mafia were hired to specifically retrieve the watch at the auction it was due to be sold at.

Hawkeye aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) says in the episode that it belonged to someone he used to work for who has now retired. He’s worried that, should the Tracksuit Mafia identify its owner, this person will be in danger.

One scene has viewers theorising over who Hawkeye’s former colleague is, with many believing it to be his wife Laura (Linda Cardellini).

Laura was considered to be a supporting player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but when she’s enquiring about the watch in episode four, she reveals a hidden detail about her character.

People are convinced Laura has a storied past we don’t yet know about

(Walt Disney Studios)

While on the phone, she switches from English to fluent German when asking Clint about the Rolex.

Viewers believe this moment may be hinting that she has previous experience in the world of espionage, with many convinced she is the retired SHIELD agent who is now suddenly in danger.

After fans shared the theory on Twitter, many praised it, with one exclaiming: “That makes so much sense!”

Exactly who has hired the Tracksuit Mafia remains to be seen, although fans think (and hope) it will be revealed to be Kingpin.

The character’s appearance was teased in the third episode of the series – and it is believed Vincent D’Onofrio, who played the villain in Netflix’s Daredevil series, will reprise the role in a future episode.

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh, who returned in the fourth episode as Black Widow character Yelena Belova, has revealed she’s been “blocked” from posting about the show on Instagram after a fan complained about her sharing spoilers.

Hawkeye airs Wednesdays until the final episode on 23 December.

Comments

