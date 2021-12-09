Florence Pugh has called out the Marvel fan who apparently had her “blocked” from posting about about Hawkeye.

The actor was cast in the Disney Plus series as Yelena Belova, the sister of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

She made her debut in Black Widow earlier this year, with her Hawkeye appearance teased in the film’s post-credits sequence.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Fans have been waiting for Pugh to show up in the series – and their wish was granted in episode four, which was broadcast on Wednesday (8 December).

Nobody was more excited to make their debut in the show than Pugh herself, who celebrated her arrival by sharing the full scene on Instagram.

However, it seems some fans who hadn’t got around to watching the episode were angry that she had spoiled the surprise.

One hour after sharing the clip, she revealed she had been prevented from posting anything more about her appearance, which she described as “beyond ridiculous”.

Florence Pugh reveals she has been ‘blocked’ from posting about ‘Hawkeye’ on Instagram (Instagram @florencepugh)

“I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down... but here we are,” she wrote.

“Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in.”

“Being in Hawkeye is a privilege,” she said, thanking the fans who welcomed her into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Hawkeye will last for six episodes, concluding on Disney Plus on 23 December.