Thousands of HBO Max subscribers were left frustrated on Sunday night (21 August) when the app crashed on Fire TV devices.

The hugely anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off debuted on HBO in the US, arriving simultaneously on HBO Max. In the UK, the series is available to stream on Sky and NOW.

However, shortly after the series was made available, a number of fans shared on Twitter that the app had crashed and left them unable to watch.

It is presumed that the technical malfunction is related to the high volume of users attempting to stream the premiere.

However, in a statement, HBO claimed that the problem affected only a “small portion of users” using the app on Fire TV devices.

“House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” HBO said in a statement (per The Hollywood Reporter).

“We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users.”

The outlet also cites DownDetector.com as suggesting that the outage affected at least 3,000 viewers.

