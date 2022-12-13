HBO series creators react as shows are unceremoniously removed from HBO Max

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Those wanting to rewatch several HBO shows have been blindsided by the news they will be removed from the service they’re available on.

It was revealed on Monday (12 December) that HBO Max would be removing several titled from its service.

The decision, which is spearheaded by the service’s owner, Warner Bros Discovery, followed the announcements that each show had also been cancelled.

Included in this cull are Minx, an acclaimed series starring New Girl actor Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick’s Love Life, and former HBO darling Westworld, which was cancelled earlier this year despite needing one more season to wrap the story up.

Meanwhile, The Nevers has also been cancelled midway through its first season, despite filming on part two having already been completed.

It’s believed Minx and The Nevers could release new episodes on different platforms.

According to Variety, Warner Bros Discovery has removed the shows because the company would have had to pay residuals to the cast and crew of each project if they remained on the streamer.

The creator of Minx, Ellen Rapoport, was especially surprised by the news considering a season two had been greenlit.

Rapoport wrote on Twitter: “I am obviously disappointed that Minx (along with several other shows yet to be announced) is leaving HBO Max. I’m proud of the show we’ve made and am confident that the audience will come with us to our new home. Thank you to the best cast and crew in the business.”

Love Life creator Sam Boyd responded: “Bummed that this is now a thing that can happen! Gonna try to figure out somewhere else for it to live, so it doesn’t just **not exist anymore**, but no matter what, I’m SO proud of it and SO grateful to everyone who worked on it & everyone who watched. This show changed my life.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

‘The Nevers’ has been cancelled by HBO (HBO)

The news follows the controversy surrounding HBO Max’s original film Batgirl, which was shelved in August despite being completed.

It was been claimed the film was set to be released in cinemas, despite having been made for HBO Max, but was considered “irredemable” in the eyes of studio bosses.

This followed reports that the film went over budget by more than $40m.

Lead star Leslie Grace, who played the lead role Barbara Gordon, and the film’s directors, Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, expressed their shock at the news in respective statements.

There were several rumours surrounding Warner Bros’ decision, but a spokesperson said at the time: that “the decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.”