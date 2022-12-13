Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers have reacted in horror to Channel 4’s recently released documentary Undercover: Sexual Harassment – The Truth.

The documentary aired on Monday night (12 December) on Channel 4. It saw journalist Ellie Flynn go undercover to expose the harsh reality of sexual harassment against women and girls in Britain.

A large part of the documentary is dedicated to an undercover operation, in which Flynn visits two city centres (London and Liverpool) on busy nights.

Wearing a hidden camera and microphone, she pretends to be extremely drunk and separated from her friends in order to see what happens. A crew and specialist security are on hand to intervene.

The documentary shows a number of predatory men approaching her and also following her home.

Viewers have since reacted to the documentary, with many horrified at the results of the experiment.

“What an eye-opener, very uncomfortable viewing and the stuff ladies have to deal with is so wrong,” wrote one person. “As a society, we definitely need to do more to stop this going on. I’m shocked.”

Another added: “Watching this show about sexual harassment on C4. Christ.”

“That sexual harassment program on C4 was shocking. To follow a woman back to her hotel room is unbelievable,” said a third person.

Someone else wrote: “Jeez that undercover programme on C4 about sexual harassment is chilling and really terrifying. Scary to think of the predators out there. Great job by the journalist Ellie Flynn.”

“Can’t believe what I’m watching here. Awful and so scary for these poor women,” said another.

Elsewhere in the programme, Flynn sets up a separate profiles on three dating apps, using a fake name and pictures of herself from when she was 18.

Undercover: Sexual Harassment – The Truth is available to watch on All 4.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.