Pride in London: Heartstopper stars dance and give middle finger to homophobic protesters at parade
Stars of hit Netflix teen drama wrapped themselves in Pride flags and danced to Whitney Houston
The stars of Heartstopper were seen dancing and giving the middle finger to homophobic protesters at the Pride in London march.
The young actors from Netflix’s LGBT+ teen series, which has been a huge hit for the platform, were in attendance at the capital’s Pride celebrations on Saturday (2 July).
2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Pride in London and is the first time the event has gone ahead since the pandemic.
The group – consisting of Joe Locke, Jenny Walser, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell – wrapped themselves in Pride flags.
In a clip that went viral on social media, the parade was seen coming into contact with homophobic protesters.
While one Pride attendee attempted to pull an anti-LGBT+ sign from their hands, the cast of the show could be seen jumping and dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.
Members of the cast, including lead actor Locke, also gave the protesters the middle finger.
The clip was shared by Sky News journalist Scott Beasley, who wrote: “The stars of Heartstopper absolutely loving it as anti-LGBT protesters are challenged by a young Pride supporter.”
On Friday (1 July), Locke and Connor, as well as their co-stars Yasmin Finney and William Gao, appeared in a Pride special of Celebrity Gogglebox.
In it, the cast grew emotional as they watched the coming out scene from Channel 4 sitcom Big Boys.
The Independent is the official publishing partner of Pride in London 2022.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies