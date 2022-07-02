<p>A gay rights activist walks past a rainbow banner, ahead of an event to mark fifty years since the first UK Pride March at Trafalgar Square</p>

(Getty Images)

Pride live: First parade since Covid to bring more than a million people to London

Kate Ng
Saturday 02 July 2022 09:41
Pride in London is returning to the capital for the first time since 2019, celebrating 50 years since the very first march took place in 1972.

More than one million people are expected to descend on the capital for the parade, which begins from 12pm on Saturday (2 July).

According to the organisers, 30,000 people have registered to join the march from more than 600 LGBT+ community groups.

The parade is an “opportunity for expression of celebration, joy and triumph but also the voice to rightly express the continued fight for those injustices and inequalities that exist among us,” Pride in London said.

Those marching today will be calling on the UK government to ban conversion therapy for all LGBT+ people, reform the Gender Recognition Act, and provide equal protection for LGBT+ communities against hate crime.

They are also calling for an end to “hostile environment towards minority migrants”, and for the establishment of a national Aids memorial to remember those who died during the HIV and Aids epidemic.

Good morning, and Happy Pride Day! Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all things Pride today.

Kate Ng2 July 2022 09:41

