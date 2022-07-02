Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes and singer Emeli Sandé are among those attending the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade.
The athlete and songstress, both of whom recently came out publicly as gay, shared their excitement at being part of what the London Mayor’s office described as the biggest Pride in the capital ever.
Pride in London returned to the capital for the first time since 2019, celebrating 50 years since the very first march took place in 1972.
More than one million people attended the parade which began at 12pm today.
Those marching today will called on the UK government to ban conversion therapy for all LGBT+ people, reform the Gender Recognition Act, and provide equal protection for LGBT+ communities against hate crime.
They also campaigned for an end to “hostile environment towards minority migrants”, and for the establishment of a national Aids memorial to remember those who died during the HIV and Aids epidemic.
Pride Month: What happened at the Stonewall riots and how did they inspire the LGBT+ rights movement?
Detective Charles Smythe, deputy inspector Seymour Pine and six fellow officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) entered the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village in the early hours of Saturday 28 June 1969 little realising they were about to make history.
“Police! We’re taking the place!” they barked, barging their way through the double doors of 51 and 53 Christopher Street as the establishment’s patrons rolled their eyes in exasperation. Another shakedown.
The bar, a well-known hangout for the city’s fledgling gay community, was an easy mark for corrupt officers.
What happened at the Stonewall riots?
Botched police raid on New York gay club and subsequent fightback by its patrons struck crucial blow for community and ultimately paved the way for annual celebrations around the world
What do all the letters in LGBTQIA+ stand for?
Every June, members of the LGBT+ community celebrate Pride month in honour of the 1969 Stonewall uprising.
Typically, the month-long celebration is marked with parades and other celebrations, which attract millions of people in support of the LGBT community annually.
As awareness around the LGBT community has grown, so have the words used to describe different sexualities - with the language surrounding the spectrum of sexuality constantly evolving.
In recent years, the queer community has most commonly been referred to as the LGBT or LGBTQ community.
The acronym is also seen with a + sign at the end, which has its own significance.
What do all the letters in LGBTQIA+ stand for?
June is Pride month
Uniformed Met Police officers not at the march
Unifomed Met Police officers were not at the Pride march, a decision made after LGBTQ campaigners raised concerns over their confidence in policing.
In particular, they took issue with the quality of the police force’s investigation into murders carried out by serial killer Stephen Port. In 2016, Port was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of four young gay men whom he met online. Members of the police force were able to join Saturday’s march of their own accord. “I think the police have been sensitive to the issues raised by the community,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said. “And there will be uniformed officers in and around Pride to make sure we’re all safe, to make sure this parade is a success.”
Dame Kelly Holmes and Emily Sandé at London’s Pride parade
Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes and singer Emeli Sande are among those attending the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade.
The athlete and songstress, both of whom recently came out publicly as gay, shared their excitement at being part of what the London Mayor’s office described as the biggest Pride in the capital ever.
Sande, who is among those on the entertainment bill, posted a story on her Instagram which showed her and her partner, classical pianist Yoana Karemova, on their way to soundcheck, and later in Trafalgar Square, where preparations were under way for the day’s musical extravaganza.
Sande previously said she was driven to come out publicly by an urge to be “bold and honest” in everything she does, and that while she had been “nervous” about the decision, she also wanted to “shout from the rooftops and celebrate” their relationship.
Dame Kelly posted an image of herself online wearing a long multicoloured outfit featuring a Pride flag with the hashtag “being me” - a nod to an ITV documentary she appeared in to tell her story.
Fans of Courtney Act starstruck by her presence at Pride in London
Australian drag queen Courtney Act, who competed on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is at Pride in London today.
Unable to contain their excitement, fans took to Twitter to document seeing the drag star on the Trafalgar Stage.
WATCH: Heartstopper cast members confront anti-LGBT protesters at Pride in London
Marchers from the first Pride in London in 1972 take to the streets again
A group of people who marched in the first Pride in London in 1972 have marched once again today.
The protesters held up placards that read: “I was there in 1972. Still fighting for global LGBT+ freedom.”
A video posted by Pride in London also showed them chanting: “We’re here. We’re queer. We won’t disappear.”
Alison Hammond and Philip Schofield attend Pride in London
ITV presenters Alison Hammon and Philip Schofield are showing their support for LGBT+ communities as they attend Pride in London.
Schofield, 60, came out as gay in 2020. Prior to coming out, he had been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for 27 years, with whom he shares two adult daughters.
He posted more photographs from the parade on his Instagram Stories, including one with his ITV team. He wrote: “Happy Pride gorgeous team.”
Heartstopper stars give middle finger to homophobic protesters at Pride in London
The stars of Heartstopper were seen dancing and giving the middle finger to homophobic protesters at the Pride in London march.
In a clip that went viral on social media, the parade was seen coming into contact with homophobic protesters.
Heartstopper stars give middle finger to homophobic protesters at Pride in London
Stars of hit Netflix teen drama wrapped themselves in Pride flags and danced to Whitney Houston
The Independent’s Pride marchers meet Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner
Some of The Independent’s team who are marching at Pride in London have met with Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner.
See the friendly meeting below:
