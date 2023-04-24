Netflix announces Heartstopper season 2 release date

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heartstopper has officially announced its season two release date.

Soon after the 2022 debut of Netflix’s popular teen romance, based on books of the same name by Alice Oseman, it was revealed that the comedy-drama had been renewed for a second and third season.

The series tells the story of shy Charlie (Joe Locke) and popular rugby player Nick (Kit Connor), who begin a friendship that has the potential to turn into more.

After months of anticipation, fans have finally been given a concrete day to look forward to.

Along with an exclusive message from the cast about “what fans can expect” in the second season, it was announced that Heartstopper will return on Thursday 3 August.

“There’s so many things that happen with Elle that you’re not ready for,” breakout star Yasmin Finney teases of her character. “She surrounds herself with people that elevate her.”

Connor adds that this season “feels cool and fresh, just a different vibe to season one”, while Locke says that “Charlie goes on more of a journey this season. His story is a bit more mature”.

Since its launch, the show has garnered fans across the world, as well as praise for its positive portrayal of young LGBT+ experiences without trauma.

However, in the months following its debut, Connor was “forced” to come out as bisexual by fans who accused him of “queerbaiting”, after he was reportedly spotted holding hands with his female co-star.

Locke responded in support, arguing that Connor “owes nothing to anyone”. “I’m so proud of you my friend,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’m 18… I don’t know who I am yet,” the now-19-year-old Locke said at the time, calling tabloid interest in the teenage cast’s love lives “gross and perverted”.

Heartstopper season two premieres on Netflix on 3 August.