Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Heartstopper star Kit Connor says he was “forced” to come out as bisexual.

On Tuesday (1 November), the 18-year-old actor revealed that he’s bisexual on Twitter.

“Back for a minute. I’m bi,” he wrote. “Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself.

“I think some of you missed the point of the show. bye,” Connor added.

In the series, based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels of the same name, Connor plays the role of Nick Nelson, a star rugby player who begins to question his sexuality when he meets and befriends Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

The cast of the show also includes Olivia Coleman, Yasmin Finney, Sebastian Croft and William Gao.

Many co-stars and fans showed support for Connor after reading his tweet.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” Oseman wrote.

“I hope all those people are embarrassed as f***. Kit you are amazing.”

“Reading tweets like this is heartbreaking… especially when Heartstopper taught so many people around the world the true value of someone’s personal coming out story,” TV personality Michael Gunning added.

“I’m so sorry you had this moment taken away from you Kit, but let’s hope people will learn from it!”

Kizzy Edgell, who plays Darcy in the streaming series, wrote: “I love u Kit. I’m sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. Been treated so unfairly.”

Journalist Max Gao added: “Kit, I’m so sorry that it had to come down to this, because you deserved so much better. You don’t owe anyone anything, but I hope you’re doing okay. Please take care of yourself and know that you are loved.”

The Independent has contacted Connor and Netflix for comment.