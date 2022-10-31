Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

South Korean actor Lee Ji-han was among the 154 people to die in the crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul, on Saturday (29 October).

At least 132 other people are reported to be injured, including 37 in serious condition, with fears that the death toll could still rise.

An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in the city’s nightlife district for Halloween celebrations when the fatal crush occurred.

On Sunday (30 October), acting agencies 935 Entertainment and 9ato Entertainment confirmed that Lee had been killed in the disaster.

“It’s true that Lee Ji-han passed away due to the accident in Itaewon on October 29,” the agencies said in an official statement, (via XSportsNews and translated by Soompi).

“We also hoped that it wasn’t true, and we were very shocked to hear the news. The family is suffering immense grief right now, so we are being very cautious. May he rest in peace.”

The 24-year-old actor was known for appearing as a contestant on the reality talent show Produce 101.

He made his acting debut in the 2019 webseries Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day, and was also due to star in the forthcoming season of MBC drama Season of Kkokdu.

935 Entertainment also shared a tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

“Please send a warm farewell to [Lee], who left us too soon,” they wrote.

“We will remember Lee, who shone beautifully with his passion for acting.”

In the wake of the tragedy, South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol declared a national period of mourning, which is set to last until Saturday 5 November.

You can keep up to date with the latest related developments here.