Seoul Halloween stampede - latest: South Korea vows probe into deadly Halloween crush as toll reaches 154
Huge crowd celebrating Halloween had crammed into an alley in popular nightlife area
Seoul stampede: Fire chief shakes as he discusses victims in wake of tragedy
South Korean prime minister Han Duck-soo on Monday announced a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years.
At least 132 others are believed to be injured, with 37 in serious condition. Officials fear the death toll could rise further.
Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying on the streets overnight after the crush in the capital’s nightlife Itaewon district.
Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.
The dead included 26 foreign nationals from 15 different countries, South Korea’s foreign ministry has said.
South Korean president Yoon Suk-Yeol has declared a national mourning period today as reactions of shock and condolences pour in from the rest of the world.
An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest Halloween festivities since the pandemic began and strict rules on gatherings were enforced.
South Korean families desperate for answers after loved ones crushed in Seoul tragedy
The loved ones of victims killed in a stampede in South Korea are searching for answers as the death toll tops 150.
Partygoers, mostly teenagers and young adults, flooded the streets of the neighbourhood of Itaewon in Seoul to enjoy the country’s first Halloween celebrations since the lifting of Covid restrictions.
But the night took a tragic turn as the crowd surged into “a hell-like” chaos and revellers fell on each other “like dominoes”.
Families desperate for answers as loved ones crushed in South Korea Halloween tragedy
The death toll has now topped 150 with scores more injured after the crowd surge in Itaewon, Seoul
Everything we know about deadly Seoul stampede that has killed 153 people
One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another ‘like dominos’ after they were pushed by others.
Everything we know about deadly Seoul stampede that has killed 153 people
One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another ‘like dominos’ after they were pushed by others
ICYMI: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.
At least 153 dead after Halloween crowd crush in South Korea
Bodies line streets of South Korea’s capital, with most of the dead teenagers and young adults
Survivors describe moments of unmanageable chaos inside the crush
Survivors of the Halloween stampede in Seoul describe the chaos they witnessed during the stampede.
“We were just stuck together so tightly we couldn’t even shift to call out and report the situation,” one witness, surnamed Lee told Associated Press.
“We were strangers, but we held each others’ hands and repeatedly shouted out, ‘Let’s survive!’”Kim Mi Sung, a witness who works for a non-profit organisation in Itaewon said that nine out of the 10 people she gave CPR to eventually died. Many were bleeding from their noses and mouths.
Most were women dressed as witches or were in other Halloween costumes; two were foreigners.“It was like a hell,” Kim said. “I still can’t believe what happened.”
Australian woman, one of 154 who died in Seoul, identified
Grace Rached, a 23-year-old from Sydney, has been identified as an Australian who was one of the 154 people who died in the Seoul crowd crush tragedy.
The production assistant was to turn 24 next week.
Earlier, her friend Nathan Taverniti said: “I was there when she said she couldn’t breathe.”
Mr Taverniti said the deaths were not caused by a stampede but “a slow, agonising crush”.
He added: “This crush was not caused by drunk people. It was lack of planning, police force and emergency services.
“And nobody was willing to help. I watched as people filmed and sang and laughed while my friends were dying, along with many other people.
“I was there trying to pull people out because there was not enough police officers and nobody was doing anything to make the crowd stop.
“We were yelling, we were saying 'you have to go back, you have to turn around, people are dying’, but nobody was listening.”
Two more of his friends were in critical condition in hospital, he told Yonhap News Agency in comments reported by Australian media outlet Nine News.
Death toll rises to 154
At least 154 people have died in the Seoul crowd crush, according to the latest figures.
Of this number, 26 were foreign nationals from countries including Australia, China, Iran, Norway, Russia, US, and Uzbekistan.
A total of 132 were injured, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Seoul fire and disaster headquarters.
Saudi Arabia offers ‘sincere condolences and sympathy’
Saudi Arabia’s ministry of foreign affairs has offered its “sincere condolences and sympathy” to South Korea following the tragic crowd crush that killed 153 people.
Woman who tried to save 10 people’s lives said it was ‘like hell’
A woman who performed CPR on a number of people who fell unconscious in the Seoul crowd crush said the horrific and tragic incident was “like hell”.
A total of 153 people, mostly young adults, died when the huge crowd left a venue into a narrow alleyway in the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital on Saturday night. Kim Mi Sung, an official at a nonprofit organization that promotes tourism in Itaewon, said she performed CPR on 10 people who were unconscious, mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes.
Nine of them were declared dead on the spot. “I still can’t believe what has happened. It was like a hell,” she said.
Witnesses said people fell on each other “like dominoes,” and some victims were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR.
Two American students among the 153 people killed
Two American students, both 20, were among the 153 people who were killed in the Seoul crowd crush.
They have been identified as Steven Blesi, who was studying in Seoul for a semester, and Anne Gieske, a nursing student in her third year at the University of Kentucky.
Mr Blesi’s father received a call from the US Embassy in South Korea confirming his son had died during the Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon district of the city, the New York Post reports.
“It was like it stabbed like a hundred million times simultaneously,” he said.
“It was like your world just collapsing. It was numb and devastating all at the same time.”
The family of Ms Gieske – who celebrated her birthday the day before she died – have been contacted, the University of Kentucky said.
Anne appeared to be enjoying her time studying abroad in Seoul, exploring South Korea. She posted these photos just a couple of days ago to the Instagram account she was using to document her adventure. pic.twitter.com/jRspQRPbTe— Sean Moody 🎥🎙📝📺 (@SeanMoodyNews) October 30, 2022
Australian woman, 23, died in ‘slow agonising crush,’ says friend
An Australian man has paid tribute to his friend that died in the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul.
Nathan Taverniti said his friend was one of more than 150 people, aged mostly in their 20s and 30s, who lost their lives when a huge party crowd left a venue into a narrow alleyway on Saturday night.
Australia’s foreign department confirmed that at least one Australian died in the tragic incident.
Mr Taverniti said his friend was a woman who would have turned 24 next week.
He said: “I was there when she said she couldn’t breathe and I grabbed one of my friends’ hands.”
Mr Taverniti said the deaths were not caused by a stampede but “a slow, agonising crush”.
He added: “This crush was not caused by drunk people. It was lack of planning, police force and emergency services.
“And nobody was willing to help. I watched as people filmed and sang and laughed while my friends were dying, along with many other people.
“I was there trying to pull people out because there was not enough police officers and nobody was doing anything to make the crowd stop.
“We were yelling, we were saying ‘you have to go back, you have to turn around, people are dying’, but nobody was listening.”
Two more of his friends were in critical condition in hospital, he told Yonhap News Agency in comments reported by Australian media outlet Nine News.
