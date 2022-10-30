Everything we know about deadly Seoul stampede that has killed 153 people

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 100,000 people had descended on Seoul for its first grand Halloween celebration in three years since the beginning of the pandemic, on a Saturday night that turned into disaster and one of the deadliest stampede incidents the country has seen.

The incident happened in the capital’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley.

The death toll now stands at 153 including 22 foreign nationals. At least 82 other people were injured.

Officials say there was no single organised event that drew thousands of revellers to the cramped alleyways where so many young people would die.

But social media posts showed nightclubs and bars advertising Halloween events and promotions, including collaborations at some of the hottest clubs for special performances.

Officials are still investigating what prompted the crowd to surge, but witnesses and social media footage showed people squeezing into the streets for several blocks surrounding the alley where many of the deaths would occur.

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before the crush. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way.

Just before 10.20pm local time (1.20pm GMT), chaos erupted, with police at times struggling to control the crowds, witnesses said.

People poured into one particularly narrow and sloping alley, even after it was already packed wall-to-wall.

Social media footage showed some people trying to scale the sides of the buildings to escape the increasing pressure, as others shouted, cried or cursed.

When those at the top of the slope fell, it sent people below them toppling over others, witnesses said.

“We arrived around 10pm to go to a club but then saw people falling on the street,” said Moon Ju-young, 21. “Some were bleeding, others were crying out in pain.”

One student from France, who asked not to be identified because of the trauma of the event, said he became lodged in a crush of people for about an hour and a half.

“I wanted to go to a safe place but it wasn’t possible,” he told Reuters. “I was just pushed by everyone and I just couldn’t do anything.”

He said he came out with chest pain and a hurt ankle, but felt sorry for those who were killed or more seriously injured, as well as the emergency workers who desperately tried to free people.

He felt less sympathetic towards those who continued trying to push their way through the crowd, often complicating the task of rescue workers who told the throng to remain calm and in place.

“I’m upset against them because they pushed everyone and they didn’t realise,” he said.

One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were pushed by others.

Rescue workers treat injured people on the street near the scene in Seoul (AP)

Videos shared on social media showed a pile of bodies wedged between buildings, some at the bottom appearing unconscious, while others reached out to emergency workers who struggled to free them from the crush.

Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and pedestrians trying to resuscitate those who were injured on the roads, as some were carried away from the scene.

The emergency services that arrived at the scenes were so overwhelmed they left many citizens to give CPR to some victims.

South Korean president Yoon Suk-Yeol, who inspected the site after the incident, said it was an incident that “need not have happened”.

He also called for officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident and review the safety of other large cultural and entertainment events, including regional festivals, to ensure that they proceed safely.

Flowers are seen near the scene of a deadly accident in Seoul (AP)

“This is really devastating. The tragedy and disaster that need not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul amid Halloween (celebrations),” Mr Yoon said during a televised speech.

“I feel heavy hearted and cannot contain my sadness as a president responsible for the people’s lives and safety.”

South Korea was under a national mourning period today with flags at government buildings and public offices ordered to be raised at half-mast.

A public memorial is set to take place with date and time to be decided.

Reactions poured in from world leaders as well with prime minister Rishi Sunak, US president Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s Justin Trudeau sending their condolences.

Additional reporting by agencies