Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings was quick to apologize to a female contestant for a sexist clue featured on the show’s latest episode.

During Monday’s (October 28) edition of NBC’s long-running quiz show, Jennings read a clue from the category “Complete the Rhyming Phrase.”

“Men seldom make passes at...,” he recited, with the answer being: “Girls who wear glasses.”

Calling the outdated phrase – which originates from 1930s New York socialite Dorothy Parker – “a little problematic,” Jennings said: “Sorry, Heather.”

Fellow contestant Will Wallace, who ultimately won the game, stepped in to add his own “very.”

Viewers jumped on X, formerly Twitter, to call out the show for including the sexist clue.

“More like extremely problematic! #girlswithglasses #Jeopardy,” one person tweeted, with a second writing: “Jeopardy do better.”

open image in gallery ‘Jeopardy’ contestants on Monday’s episode ( NBC )

“Still angry about this. She’s used her intelligence to get on here, only to be insulted by a sexist and rude comment. F***ing a**holes,” a third commented.

Former 2004 Jeopardy! champion Jennings, 50, stepped in as the full-time host in December 2023 after his co-host Mayim Bialik made the surprise announcement that the show’s production studio, Sony, had dismissed her.

open image in gallery Ken Jennings hosts Jeopardy! ( NBC )

“I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” the Call Me Kat alum wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey, and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew of America’s Favourite Quiz Show, thank you,” she concluded.

Jennings later reacted to Bialik’s departure, admitting that he was caught “off guard,” by the news.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I’m gonna miss her,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it.”

Jennings and Bialik were initially made co-hosts of the quiz show in 2020 after beloved presenter Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer.

The two alternated hosting duties, with Bialik later becoming the solo host for the first season of its spinoff show, Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Jeopardy! originally aired as a daytime television show from 1964 to 1975, with presenter Art Fleming. A nighttime syndicated version also aired from 1974 to 1975, followed by a reboot that aired from 1978 to 1979.

The current edition airing weeknights – that modern viewers are familiar with – premiered in 1984, with Trebek as host.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays on NBC at 7pm.