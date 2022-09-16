Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jeopardy host Ken Jennings allows contestant to correct answer in rare intervention

Contestant-turned-host did not, however, allow for a second correction later in the episode

Isobel Lewis
Friday 16 September 2022 16:42
Comments
Jeopardy's Ken Jennings pays emotional tribute to Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shocked fans as he allowed one contestant to correct their answer on the game show, but not another.

The former champion took over presenting duties in 2021 following the death of long-time host Alex Trebek in 2020.

Wednesday’s episode (14 September) of Jeopardy! saw three contestants competing, with one category featuring answers under the “cons” theme.

After being shown a painting of a 19th-century landscape, Jennings asked which British painter was behind the artwork.

Luigi de Guzman buzzed in and answered: “Who is Constant?”, with Jennings asking him to “say it again”.

Recommended

De Guzman then corrected his answer, saying: “Sorry, who is Constable?”, which was accepted as correct.

However, later in the show, Jennings did not let contestant Harriet Wagner change her answer from Angela LeGuin to Ursula LeGuin after accidentally saying the author’s name wrong.

“Yes, Harriet, you remembered that her name was Ursula, but I had already begun ruling against you when you began correcting yourself,” Jennings explained.

According to Jeopardy!’s official rules, contestants may change their responses as long as neither the host nor the judges have made a ruling. De Guzman ended up winning his fourth consecutive show.

Recommended

Jennings first appeared on Jeopardy! in 2003, where he won 75 games of the show, making the longest streak at the time.

He now shares hosting duties with The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in