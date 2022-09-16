Jeopardy host Ken Jennings allows contestant to correct answer in rare intervention

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shocked fans as he allowed one contestant to correct their answer on the game show, but not another.

The former champion took over presenting duties in 2021 following the death of long-time host Alex Trebek in 2020.

Wednesday’s episode (14 September) of Jeopardy! saw three contestants competing, with one category featuring answers under the “cons” theme.

After being shown a painting of a 19th-century landscape, Jennings asked which British painter was behind the artwork.

Luigi de Guzman buzzed in and answered: “Who is Constant?”, with Jennings asking him to “say it again”.

De Guzman then corrected his answer, saying: “Sorry, who is Constable?”, which was accepted as correct.

However, later in the show, Jennings did not let contestant Harriet Wagner change her answer from Angela LeGuin to Ursula LeGuin after accidentally saying the author’s name wrong.

“Yes, Harriet, you remembered that her name was Ursula, but I had already begun ruling against you when you began correcting yourself,” Jennings explained.

According to Jeopardy!’s official rules, contestants may change their responses as long as neither the host nor the judges have made a ruling. De Guzman ended up winning his fourth consecutive show.

Jennings first appeared on Jeopardy! in 2003, where he won 75 games of the show, making the longest streak at the time.

He now shares hosting duties with The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik.