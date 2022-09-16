Matt Smith says Prince Harry jokingly called him ‘granddad’ at a polo match

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Smith has recalled an amusing interaction he once had with Prince Harry.

The actor starred as Prince Philip in the first two seasons of Netflix’s hit period drama The Crown opposite Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth II.

In the wake of the Queen’s death last week, Smith has reflected on one conversation he had with Prince Harry at a polo match.

“I met Harry once, at polo, which sounds a bit grand, but it wasn’t that grand,” said Smith during an appearance on NBC’s The Today Show on Thursday (15 September)

“And he walked up to me and went ‘Granddad,’” the actor continued, shaking co-host Savannah Guthrie’s hand to mimic Harry’s gesture to him.

The House of the Dragon star said: “He watched the show! Well, I can’t claim to know if he watches it currently, but he watched a bit of it then.”

Guthrie agreed, stating: “Well, he certainly watched your episodes.”

Elsewhere, Smith said that he was told Queen Elizabeth II regularly watched The Crown on a “projector on a Sunday night” – but that her husband Prince Philip “definitely didn’t”.