In the new Discovery+ documentary, Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew admits that Amber Heard “came across as credible” in her deposition.

The documentary, out on Discovery+ on Tuesday 20 September, is the inside story of the trial that was streamed around the world and watched by millions on social media.

Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40.1m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claimed that the article impacted his ability to work.

Heard had filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

The new docuseries includes intimate access to Depp’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists, with the first of the two episodes investigating Depp’s side of the story.

While discussing the work Depp’s legal team was doing behind the scenes as the trial played out, lawyer Chew can be seen saying: “Halfway through the case we were worried about Amber, because during the deposition there were times, there were moments, when she came across credible.”

He adds: “We felt that somebody needed to explain to the jury why someone as presentable as Amber Heard would make up these horrific stories of abuse.”

Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez in May 2022 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The documentary then shows psychologist Shannon Curry being brought into court to testify that her evaluation of Heard revealed that the actor has borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

In June, a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

In a recent interview, Succession star Brian Cox said he “felt sorry” for Heard during the trial and that he thinks she “got the rough end of it”. The actor also once called Depp “overrated”, a comment he later said he regretted.